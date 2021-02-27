Last updated on .From the section Darts

Van Barneveld won five world titles - four BDO and one PDC

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld won the Players Championship 3 in Bolton following his comeback to the sport.

The 53-year-old Dutchman beat Joe Cullen 8-6 in the final to claim his first PDC ranking title since 2013.

Van Barneveld retired in December 2019 before reversing his decision in September 2020 and regaining his PDC tour card earlier this month.

"I can't express how happy I am," said Van Barneveld.

"Today, it all went right. I had the focus I never had for the past two or three years. Joe played amazing and I took my chances."

The win earned Van Barneveld £10,000 and he added: "The aim is to go to the World Championship and everything that comes in my path is a bonus."