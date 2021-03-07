Last updated on .From the section Darts

Wade is the highest ranked Englishman in the world standings

James Wade won the UK Open for a third time with a comfortable 11-5 victory over Luke Humphries in Milton Keynes.

Wade, who also took the title in 2008 and 2011, never relinquished an early lead against the former world youth champion and fellow Englishman.

"I am enjoying it again," said 37-year-old Wade, who has struggled with mental health in recent years.

"In the last four months I have reinvented myself and I've now won televised titles across three decades."

Victory lifted Wade, who beat Wales' world champion Gerwyn Price 11-6 in the semi-finals, to fourth in the world rankings.

Humphries beat three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen 11-5 in his semi.