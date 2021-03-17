Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price defeated Gary Anderson to win the PDC World Championship

World champion Gerwyn Price defeated England's Luke Humphries 8-5 in the final to win the PDC Players Championship 6.

The 36-year-old's victory in Milton Keynes was his first title since becoming PDC World Champion in January.

Price overcame Chris Dobey, Andrew Gilding, Rowby-John Rodriguez, Scott Mitchell and Michael Smith to reach the semi-finals.

He defeated Brendan Dolan in the semi-final before victory over Humphries.