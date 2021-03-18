Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton won the World Cup of Darts alongside Gerwyn Price in 2020.

Jonny Clayton secured his second Players Championship win of the year with victory over James Wade.

Clayton beat Wade 8-5 in the Players Championship 7 final in Milton Keynes.

The 46-year-old also won February's Players Championship 4 in Bolton to add to The Masters title he won earlier this year.

"It's brilliant, I'm a happy man," said Clayton. "I take everything day by day, and hopefully it keeps going."

Clayton's victory secured back-to-back Welsh winners in two days in Milton Keynes after World champion Gerwyn Price won Players Championship 6 on Wednesday.