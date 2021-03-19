Last updated on .From the section Darts

Van Barneveld won the BDO world title in 1998, 1999, 2003 and 2005 and the PDC crown in 2007

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld is being monitored by medics after collapsing at the Players Championship 8 on Friday.

The Dutchman, 53, required medical assistance after becoming unwell soon after his first-round defeat at the event in Milton Keynes.

He was seen to by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment and has returned to his hotel to be monitored.

Play was suspended while he was treated before resuming at 14:45 GMT.

Van Barneveld was beaten 6-1 by England's Ryan Searle earlier on Friday.

He regained his Professional Darts Corporation tour card in February having come out of retirement in September last year.