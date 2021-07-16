Gerwyn Price won the World Championship in January 2021 and Jonny Clayton became Premier League Champion in May 2021

They have dominated the darting world so far in 2021 and Welshmen Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are looking for more success in Blackpool at the World Matchplay.

World number one and current world champion Price, 36, starts as the number one seed for the first time in the competition held from 17-25 July at the iconic Winter Gardens.

Current Masters and recently crowned Premier League champion Clayton, 46, has been seeded 16th.

The World Matchplay has not been the most successful tournament for either player in recent years. This will be Clayton's fourth appearance and the council plasterer has never progressed from the first round.

"It's one of my favourite tournaments and the Winter Gardens is an awesome venue," Clayton said.

"The crowd is a big part of the matches. I do like the crowds, I like the banter and I'm in good form so cross fingers I can do well."

Price reached the quarter-finals at his first visit to the Winter Gardens in 2015, but in recent years the former rugby player has exited at the first round.

"I think I've approached the tournament wrong over the last couple of years, usually I've been bringing my family with me and not really concentrating on the darts," Price said.

"This year is a little different, I am going up there solely for work and work only and I'm going there to give it every chance I've got and give it 100%."

Price faces Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena on the opening night on Saturday in front of a reduced capacity crowd.

It will be the first time Price has played in front of spectators since being crowned World Champion and world number one at the start of 2021.

"I'm actually glad I'm playing on Saturday night so I get weened in a little bit with a half-capacity crowd, looking forward to John (McDonald) calling me out with a crowd there," Price said.

"I haven't played in front of a crowd for so long so I'm not sure how it's going to go.

"But hopefully I can get through that first game and settle in and look forward to the rest of the tournament with a full capacity crowd, and hopefully that spurs me on and pushes my game forward."

It will be special night as well for Clayton as he walks out as Premier League champion for the first time to face another Dutchman, Dirk van Duijvenbode, also on the opening night.

"I think I'll have a few goosebumps when he (announcer John McDonald) mentions those little words 'Premier League Champion'," Clayton added.

"I'm looking forward to it and I'll have my hawk-eyes onto John McDonald to make sure he's doing the right job up there, I can't wait for that moment.

"It's going to be a tough match against Dirk, he's a very good player but there's no bad player in the tournament and darts.

"Every game is difficult, it's just who gets off to the better start and who can relax quicker, and I hope that's going to be me."

If both are successful in their respective matches, the 2020 World Cup winning pair will meet each other in a tasty all-Welsh second-round tie on Tuesday night, this time in front of a capacity crowd.

"I'm not worried who I play, as long as I bring my A-game they need to play their A-plus game to beat me," Price added.

"If I'm on my A-game, I don't think anyone can beat me at the moment."

Clayton is also eager to book that second-round tie, saying: "Obviously all of Wales and the TV want to see the world champion and world number one against the Premier League champion.

"If we get that far I'm sure it's going to be a belter and hopefully it's going to be my time on the stage."