Darts

Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton pictured during the 2021 Darts Premier League season.

World number two Peter Wright beat Jonny Clayton in the final of Players Championship 23.

Wright, who lost in the Players Championship 22 final against Ryan Searle, missed five match darts as he saw his 7-4 lead pulled back by Clayon or a match-deciding leg.

Despite having the throw in the crucial 15th leg at Barnsley Metrodome, Clayton was unable to complete the comeback.

Wright won the final day of a PDC Super Series for a fourth time.

World champion Gerwyn Price, who won Players Championship 21 to win his 20th PDC title, was knocked out in the final 16 by Searle.