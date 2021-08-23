Last updated on .From the section Darts

Anderson recorded a nine-dart finish at the 2014 World Championship - only seven other players have achieved darting perfection in the sport's biggest event

Barry Hearn and Phil Taylor have led tributes to Kyle Anderson who has died aged 33.

The Australian played in seven World Championships, where he threw a nine-dart finish in 2014.

Professional Darts Corporation president Hearn said he was "a popular player on the tour" whose "talent and dedication made him an inspiration to other players around the world."

Anderson's biggest tournament win was the Auckland Darts Masters in 2017.

He made his World Championship debut in 2012-13 and relocated to Nottingham in the UK after becoming a regular on the tour, winning a Players Championship ranking event in 2017.

He returned to Australia during the pandemic, catching Covid-19 himself in 2020. Anderson also suffered from diabetes.

No cause of death has been released.

Hearn said his achievements were "a fitting reward for the sacrifices he made to follow his dream."

Sixteen-time World Champion Taylor tweeted: "What terrible news to wake up to what a nice friendly man. KyleDarts RIP pal. Thoughts go to all your family."

Michael van Gerwen also took to Twitter, calling Anderson "a credit to Australian and world darts."

Current World Champion Gerwyn Price said Anderson was "the nicest person in darts always had time for everyone" and sent messages of love to his wife and young family.

Wales' Mark Webster paid tribute to "a great guy who made massive sacrifices to pursue his dream."

And former BDO world champion Stephen Bunting posted: "RIP Kyle Anderson. The darts world hasn't been the same with you not around brother. You always made me laugh every time we met. Never a dull moment with you around. We are all gonna miss you mate. Xx"