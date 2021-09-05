Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price beat Damon Heta, Brendan Dolan and Luke Humphries on his way to the final

Wales' Gerwyn Price has won his fourth PDC European Tour title with victory in the inaugural Hungarian Darts Trophy.

World number one Price beat Michael Smith 8-2 in the final to claim the £25,000 first prize.

The Hungarian event was the first in 10 months on the European Tour which has been curtailed by Covid-19 restrictions.

"To pick up the trophy in the first time here is fantastic," said Price who was seeded only fifth.

"Michael played fantastic in the whole tournament. I was scraping through and played my best stuff in the semi-final and final, so I'm thankful for that."

Price, 36, averaged 108.74 in the final watched by a crowd of 4,500 in Budapest.

"It's good to have crowds back. I appreciate the support today, everyone's been fantastic," he said.

"Playing behind closed doors is not the same, without the fans darts isn't darts but thankfully [they're] all back."

World Champion Price has now won 21 titles in all and says his successes over the last five years have now changed his outlook.

"In years gone by you turn up and and expect to win one or two games but now I turn up and expect to win everything, that's just a mindset that has changed," said the former rugby professional.

"That's just come with experience. Hopefully over the next decade, I can not just win 21 but a lot more."

Price now heads to Jena in Germany (9-12 September) where he will pair up once again with Johnny Clayton for Wales as they defend their World Cup of Darts title.

The European Tour continues with a second event in Gibraltar (24-26 September) before October's European Championship in Salzburg, Austria.