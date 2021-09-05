Last updated on .From the section Darts

John Henderson is currently ranked 44th in the world

John Henderson will partner Peter Wright for Scotland at this week's World Cup of Darts following 2019 winner Gary Anderson's withdrawal.

Anderson informed the Professional Darts Corporation last week that he was no longer available.

As Scotland's next highest ranked player, Henderson will take part for a second successive World Cup, having partnered Robert Thornton last year.

World Matchplay champion Wright won the title with Anderson on 2019.

The PDC says it has been working with competing nations to ensure as many originally qualified players as possible are able to compete in Germany despite ongoing global restrictions.

The annual 32-nation tournament, with Wales defending the title, is being held at the Sparkassen-Arena in Jena from 9-12 September.