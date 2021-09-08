Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton defeated England 3-0 in the final to win the World Cup of Darts for the first time

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton have dominated the darting world since winning the World Cup of Darts in November 2020.

Unsurprisingly confidence is high as the Welsh duo bid to retain the trophy.

"We are the World Cup champions so I think the pressure is on everybody else as they've got to try and take it off us," Price said.

"We've got to grasp hold of it tight and try and keep hold of it as long as we can."

Since winning the World Cup for the first time in Salzburg, Price, 36, has won the 2021 World Championship, became world number one and won a European Tour title and two Players Championship titles.

Clayton, 46, has won the 2021 Masters, 2021 Premier League of Darts and two Players Championships titles.

On Thursday evening the pair will begin their World Cup defence on the opening night of the competition against Finland in front of a packed crowd in Jena, Germany.

The annual 32-nation tournament is in its eleventh edition and features teams playing in both singles and doubles matches.

While Team Wales start as one of the favourites after a stellar year, for now Price is not looking beyond Finland.

"Jonny winning a couple of majors and a big major in the Premier League and myself winning the biggest one of all (the 2021 World Championship) it just gives you an extra boost, that extra bit of belief," added the former rugby player from Markham.

"As defending champions we will go out and perform like we do week in, week out. We need to get out of the first round as that's always the toughest one."

Clayton says last year's World Cup success was "a massive confidence boost".

"Without Gerwyn we wouldn't have done it, he was fantastic and I was just riding that wave to get to the final," said the Carmarthenshire plasterer.

"But we both produced good darts in the final to do the job."

Price heads into this year's tournament having just won the inaugural Hungarian Darts Trophy, his fourth European Tour title.

"It's all what happens on the day but the main thing with darts is confidence and ours is sky high," Price said.

"We get on like a house on fire off the board so we'll work pretty well together, like we did last year."

Clayton believes he has "shown people what I can do" in what has been a spectacular year on the oche.

"I think we are definitely the team to beat and with our confidence flying high I think we'll do all right out of it, fingers crossed," he said.

"We're good friends off the dart board and we have the same background with the rugby and it's a big thing to have a good team bond that we get on so well together, that's a massive plus.

"Hopefully that'll be the secret to retaining our world cup this year."

The World Cup is the only chance in the PDC calendar for players to play for their countries.

"Being a proud Welshman, to represent your country in any sport is special, but to be winning one the majors of darts with a good mate and a class act as a player, it's fantastic and hopefully we can retain it this year," Clayton added.

Despite the Welsh pair's successes in the last year, they begin the World Cup as second seeds behind England's Dave Chisnall and 2021 UK Open Champion James Wade.

Wade, 38, is featuring in the competition for the first time since 2010.

Rivals Scotland will be without two-time world champion Gary Anderson, but 2020 world champion Peter Wright makes a return to the tournament after being absent last year and is in top form after his maiden 2021 World Matchplay win in July.

"There's no easy draw because the teams are the top two players from each country and it's all about how you play on the day," said Clayton.

"If you do your job right you've got a good chance of winning, but there's no easy draw or opponents."

Clayton and Price are conscious of the impact their win last year and subsequent high-profile successes has had on the profile of darts in Wales.

"There's a lot of youngsters coming through and I'd like to think that Jonny and I have inspired the younger generation in Wales and we've put Welsh darts back on the world map," world number one Price said.

"Darts in Wales is in a good place at the moment. Us Welshmen have shown the English and Dutch what we can do. We are riding that wave at the moment and hopefully we're there for a long time."