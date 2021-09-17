Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price had been set to play Fallon Sherrock in the quarter-finals, who now gets a bye to the semis

World champion Gerwyn Price has withdrawn from the Nordic Darts Masters due to a recurrence of an elbow injury.

The Welsh world number one beat Daniel Larsson 6-3 in Friday's first round at Forum Copenhagen.

Price would have been due to face Fallon Sherrock in Saturday afternoon's quarter-finals.

"I'm gutted to have to withdraw, especially after getting the win, but I have to consider the long-term effects of the injury," said Price.

"It's a problem I've had previously and I know that playing up to three games on Saturday would be extremely tough and could also affect me ahead of some important events coming up.

"I want to thank the Danish fans for giving me a great welcome on Friday and I hope I can play in front of them again next year."

Following Price's withdrawal, Sherrock now receives a bye through to the semi-finals on Saturday evening, where she will play Dimitri van den Bergh or Gary Anderson.