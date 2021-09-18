Last updated on .From the section Darts

In 2020, Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to win a main-draw match at the PDC World Championships

Fallon Sherrock pulled off an impressive comeback to reach her first ever PDC final at the Nordic Darts Masters after beating world number five Dimitri Van den Bergh.

The 27-year-old was 7-1 down but then won three legs in a row and reduced the deficit to 9-6.

Van den Bergh went 10-6 up, but Sherrock continued her fightback to eventually win 11-10 in a deciding leg.

She faces three-time PDC world champion Michael van Gerwen in the final.

Van Gerwen beat Wales' Jonny Clayton 11-7 in the other semi-final on Saturday.

