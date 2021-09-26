Gerwyn Price storms to Gibraltar Darts Trophy title
Last updated on .From the section Darts
Gerwyn Price stormed to success in the final of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy, ruthlessly beating opponent Mensur Suljovic 8-0.
The Welshman's display, with a 105.47 three-dart average, means he is undefeated with five wins on the 2021 European Tour.
World number one Price also comfortably saw off Englishman Nathan Aspinall 7-3 in the semi-finals.
Suljovic, of Austria, beat Australian Simon Whitlock 7-5 in the last four.