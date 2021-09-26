Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price scored three 180s in the final

Gerwyn Price stormed to success in the final of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy, ruthlessly beating opponent Mensur Suljovic 8-0.

The Welshman's display, with a 105.47 three-dart average, means he is undefeated with five wins on the 2021 European Tour.

World number one Price also comfortably saw off Englishman Nathan Aspinall 7-3 in the semi-finals.

Suljovic, of Austria, beat Australian Simon Whitlock 7-5 in the last four.