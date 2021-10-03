Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price beat Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-2 to win the 2020 World Grand Prix title

Gerwyn Price made a successful start to his World Grand Prix title defence as the world number one beat Michael Smith 2-0 in Leicester.

The Welshman took the first set against the world's ninth-ranked player with a three-dart average of 104.42.

Price's average dipped in the second set, but he was still too strong for England's Smith as he reached the second round.

Earlier Price's next opponent Mervyn King beat Martijn Kleermaker 2-0.

Luke Humphries saw off Dirk van Duijvenbode by the same score, which was repeated as Stephen Bunting beat Daryl Gurney and Ross Smith triumphed against Joe Cullen.

Dave Chisnall beat Mensur Suljovic 2-1 to progress with James Wade following suit against Damon Heta.

Price's compatriot Jonny Clayton plays Callan Rydz in his first round match on Monday, 4 October.