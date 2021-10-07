Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton is ranked number 14 in the world

Welshmen Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton remain on course for the PDC World Grand Prix final after reaching the last four in Leicester.

Clayton beat Krzysztof Ratajski of Poland 3-2 in dramatic quarter-final while world ranked number one Price won 3-0 against England's Dave Chisnall.

Earlier in the evening, Dutchman Danny Noppert beat Englishman Ian White 3-1.

Clayton will face Noppert in Friday's semi-finals while Price will take on England's Stephen Bunting.

Bunting beat Ryan Searle 3-1 in Thursday's last quarter-final.

The final takes place on Saturday.