World champion Gerwyn Price (left) will defend his World Grand Prix title against fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton

Gerwyn Price will defend his World Grand Prix title against fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton in Leicester on Saturday.

England's Stephen Bunting proved a tough opponent before world number one Price fought back from two sets down to win 4-2.

Clayton earlier beat the Netherlands' Danny Noppert 4-1.

It means the 2020 World Cup-winning Welsh duo will be rivals for the £100,000 winners' prize.

A Clayton win would put him into the world's top 10 for the first time - he would rise to seventh from 14th.