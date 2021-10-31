Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton moved into the world's top 10 for the first time thanks to his World Grand Prix win earlier this month

Jonny Clayton's superb form continued as he beat Dmitri van den Bergh 11-6 to win the 2021 World Series of Darts in Amsterdam.

Welshman Clayton, 47, came back from 8-4 down to beat fellow countryman Gerywn Price 10-9 in the quarter-finals.

He then saw off home favourite Michael van Gerwen 11-6 in the last four.

Clayton produced another fine display to beat Belgium's Van den Bergh in the final and earn himself £70,000 in prize money.

Clayton claimed a first televised world ranking title earlier this month as he beat defending champion Price to win the World Grand Prix, while he also won the 2021 Masters and Premier League of Darts.