Gerwyn Price celebrates during his win over Bradley Brooks, in which he had to fight hard to avoid a shock defeat

Gerywn Price and Jonny Clayton will meet in an all-Welsh quarter-final at the Grand Slam of Darts on Friday.

Price beat Bradley Brooks in a tense second-round tie 10-8 while Clayton saw off Nathan Rafferty 10-2.

Clayton has had the upper hand on his countryman of late, having beaten twice him in October.

Clayton beat Price 5-1 in the final of the World Grand Prix 10-9 in the quarter-final at the World Series of Darts finals.

Clayton went on to win the title, his fourth in a televised event this year.

"Gerwyn is going to be out for revenge but I'm going to play my game and hopefully get the win," said Clayton.

Price said: "I should have beaten him last time, I handed it to him on the plate and I bombed chances but I know if I play my A game and take my chances against him, I'll come through the game.

Rob Cross and James Wade also won in Wolverhampton on Wednesday to go through to the last eight.

England's Fallon Sherrock could make more history on Thursday night as she faces Austria's Mensur Suljovic in the second round.

If Sherrock wins she will be the first female player to reach the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts.