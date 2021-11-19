Grand Slam of Darts: Gerwyn Price defeats Jonny Clayton in last eight
From the section Darts
World champion Gerwyn Price beat his good friend and fellow Welshman Jonny Clayton 16-12 in a thrilling quarter-final match at the Grand Slam of Darts.
In a close match the Premier League champion Clayton fought back from 11-9 to draw level at 12-12.
But two-time champion Price was too strong in the end and won four legs on the trot at the end of the match.
"It was a frustrating tough match, I kept Jonny in the game a little bit," Price said.
"I should have blown him away early on like I did the other week but I just let him come back in like I did the other week and it's just frustrating at times.
"I played decent but nowhere near my best but Jonny didn't either and thankfully I got over the winning line and I'm happy with that."
Price will face England's James Wade in the semi-final on Sunday in Wolverhampton after surviving a comeback from Rob Cross to win 16-14.