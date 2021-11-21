Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price won the Grand Slam of Darts in 2018 and 2019

Gerwyn Price's bid for a third Grand Slam of Darts title remains on track after he beat James Wade 16-9 to reach the 2021 final in Wolverhampton.

Price took an early 3-2 lead in the match with a 105 average compared to 80 from three-time runner-up Wade.

Wade drew level at 3-3 after the first session break but Welshman Price pulled away again, his average never dipping below 100 in the match.

He will face either Peter Wright or Michael Smith in Sunday night's final.

World champion and world number one Price won seven legs on the spin against Wade to go 13-4 up and eased to victory despite a late fightback from the Englishman.