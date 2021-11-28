Players Championship: Fermanagh man Brendan Dolan reaches last four in Minehead

Brendan Dolan
Dolan will play Ryan Searle in the last four

Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan has reached the semi-finals of the Players Championship in Minehead.

The Fermanagh man will meet Ryan Searle in Sunday's last four, having defeated Jose de Sousa 10-4 in the quarter-finals.

Searle only narrowly made it through to the semis, defeating Londonderry thrower Daryl Gurney 10-9.

The winner of the last-four tie between Dolan and Searle will play either Peter Wright or Jonny Clayton in the final.

The tournament will be played to a finish at the Butlin's Resort on Sunday evening.

