Gerwyn Price beat Gary Anderson 7-3 in the 2021 final to lift the Sid Waddell trophy

Defending champion Gerwyn Price could face Fallon Sherrock in the third round of the 2022 PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London.

Sherrock makes her World Championship return two years after her history-making run to the third round and faces veteran Steve Beaton, making his 21st successive appearance in the PDC's flagship event, in the first round.

Wales' Price, 36, will face either Ritchie Edhouse or Lihao Wen in the second round and if successful the world number one will face the winner of Kim Huybrechts against Sherrock or Beaton.

The number two seed and recent Players Championship Finals winner Peter Wright will play the winner of Ryan Meikle and 16-year-old German Fabian Schmutzler.

Fellow Scot and last year's runner-up Gary Anderson could face two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis or Canada's Matt Campbell.

Three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen, who has not won a major ranking title in a full calendar year for the first time in ten years, will play the winner of Chas Barstow and John Norman Jnr.

Lisa Ashton will makes her third appearance in the event and is against Ron Meulenkamp in the first round.

Wales' Jonny Clayton, who has won four majors this year, faces the winner of Keane Barry and Royden Lam.

Former world champion Raymond van Barneveld will also feature after his comeback from retirement and could face another ex-world champion, Rob Cross, in the second round.

A total of 31 nationalities will be represented, surpassing the record of the 2021 edition by two.

Austrian brothers Rowby-John and Rusty-Jake Rodriguez will be competing as well as Australian father-and-son Raymond and Ky Smith.

A record five Welsh players will be competing at Ally Pally for the first time.

The World Championship begins on 15 December and runs through until 3 January.

2022 PDC World Darts Championship draw

Seeded players to enter the tournament at the second-round stage of the competition:

Gerwyn Price (1) v Ritchie Edhouse or Lihao Wen

Kim Huybrechts (32) v Fallon Sherrock or Steve Beaton

Stephen Bunting (16) v Ross Smith or Jeff Smith

Dirk van Duijvenbode (17) v Jermaine Wattimena or Boris Kolstov

Jonny Clayton (8) v Keane Barry or Royden Lam

Gabriel Clemens (25) v Lewy Williams or Toyokazu Shibata

Michael Smith (9) v Ron Meulenkamp or Lisa Ashton

Glen Durrant (24) v William O'Connor or Danny Lauby Jnr

James Wade (4) v Maik Kuivenhoven or Ky Smith

Vincent van der Voort (29) v Adam Hunt or Boris Krcmar

Joe Cullen (13) v Ted Evetts or Jim Williams

Simon Whitlock (20) v Martijn Kleermaker or John Michael

Dimitri van den Bergh (5) v Florian Hempel or Martin Schindler

Devon Petersen (28) v Jamie Hughes or Raymond Smith

Krzysztof Ratajski (12) v Steve Lennon or Madars Razma

Mervyn King (21) v Ryan Joyce or Roman Benecky

Peter Wright (2) v Ryan Meikle or Fabian Schmutzler

Damon Heta (31) v Luke Woodhouse or James Wilson

Ryan Searle (15) v Williams Borland or Bradley Brooks

Danny Noppert (18) v Jason Heaver or Juan Rodriguez

Jose de Sousa (7) v Jason Lowe or Daniel Larsson

Mensur Suljovic (26) v Alan Soutar or Diogo Portela

Nathan Aspinall (10) v Joe Murnan or Paul Lim

Brendan Dolan (23) v Callan Rydz or Yuki Yamada

Michael van Gerwen (3) v Chas Barstow or John Norman Jnr

Chris Dobey (30) v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez or Ben Robb

David Chisnall (14) v Darius Labanauskas or Charles Losper

Luke Humphries (19) v Rowby-John Rodriguez or Nick Kenny

Gary Anderson (6) v Adrian Lewis or Matt Campbell

Ian White (27) v Scott Mitchell or Chris Landman

Daryl Gurney (11) Raymond van Barneveld or Lourence Ilagan

Daryl Gurney (22) v Ricky Evans or Nitin Kumar