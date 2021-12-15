Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price beat Gary Anderson 7-3 in the final to win the World Darts Championship last January

Gerwyn Price survived a scare to beat Ritchie Edhouse and keep his PDC World Darts Championship title defence on track at London's Alexandra Palace.

England's Edhouse, 38, won the first three legs of their second-round match to go one set up on the Welshman.

But world number one Price, 36, took the second and third sets before a 130 checkout on the bullseye to win 3-1.

"I don't know about a scare, but I let myself down in the first set and put myself under pressure," he said.

"I was a bit a rusty in the first set and missed lots of doubles, which cost me.

"In the latter part of the game, I thought I played really well and showed what I am made of."

Earlier, two-time world champion Adrian Lewis came back from a set down to beat Canadian Matt Campbell 3-1.

Englishman Lewis' win set up a second-round encounter with Scotland's Gary Anderson, another two-time world champion, on Thursday.

England's Ricky Evans beat Nitin Kumar from India 3-0 to book his place in the second round.

Evans threw a 167 checkout to take the opening leg of the match and sealed the victory with a 130 checkout on the bullseye.

He will now play Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney in the second round on Thursday.