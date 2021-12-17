Last updated on .From the section Darts

Willie Borland's win marked the first time a nine-dart finish has ever been struck to win a match in a game broadcast live on TV

Scotland's Willy Borland enjoyed a dream debut with a stunning nine-darter in the deciding set to beat England's Bradley Brooks in the first round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

With the scores level as 2-2, the 25-year-old hit three treble 20s before grabbing another two and a treble 19 on his second visit.

He then finished off with two more treble 20s and a double 12 to clinch a 3-2 win at the Alexandra Palace.

"Unbelievable," he told Sky Sports.

"This is the best night of my life."

He added: "It was good to be up there and hopefully many more years to come. I hope this is the stepping stone in my career."

Elsewhere on Friday, world number two Peter Wright began his bid for a second world title in three years with victory against Ryan Meikle.

Scotland's Wright was not at his best but did enough to see off his English opponent 3-0.

England's Ross Smith beat compatriot Stephen Bunting in straight sets to reach round two.

In the afternoon, Number 12 seed Krzysztof Ratajski of Poland became the first seed to be knocked out as he was beaten 3-1 by Ireland's Steve Lennon in round two.

Lennon's compatriot Keane Barry advanced beyond the first round for the first time by beating Royden Lam from Hong Kong 3-2 while England's Ryan Joyce defeated Czech Republic's Roman Benecky 3-2 and Boris Koltsov of Russia won 3-0 against Jermaine Wattimena of the Netherlands.