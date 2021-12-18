Last updated on .From the section Darts

De Decker lost his opening match on his World Championship debut last year

Darius Labanauskas hit the second nine-dart finish in 24 hours at the PDC World Championship but it wasn't enough to beat Mike de Decker in round one.

William Borland had hit a nine-darter in the deciding leg of his first round match against Bradley Brooks on Friday.

Labanauskas followed up his opening 177, with a maximum 180 before checking out with a treble 20, treble 17, double 18 combination to seal the first set.

But that was as good as it got for the Lithuanian, who lost 3-1.

De Decker, from Belgium, had come into the tournament at Alexandra Palace as a replacement for South Africa's Charles Losper, who was unable to travel to the UK because of visa issues.

The 27th seed Ian White from England set up a third-round clash with former champion Gary Anderson after a 3-1 win over Chris Landman.

Three-time champion and world number three Michael van Gerwen gets his campaign underway on Saturday evening against Chas Barstow.