Van Barneveld won five world titles - four BDO and one PDC

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld won on his return to the PDC World Championship beating Lourence Ilagan.

The Dutchman, 54, retired in December 2019 having lost in the first round of the tournament before regaining his tour card last February.

He eased past Filipino Ilagan on Monday night with a dominant 3-0 win.

"Its a privilege to be back. I had one goal to be back here and here it is," Van Barneveld told Sky Sports.

He added: "I knew Lourence is a good player. The game could have been all different. The crowd was all behind me. I can play much better, but I won and that's the main thing."

He will play 2018 champion Rob Cross in the second round.