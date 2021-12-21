Last updated on .From the section Darts

Florian Hempel is making his World Championship debut

German debutant Florian Hempel stunned fifth seed Dimitri van den Bergh 3-1 in the second round of the World Darts Championship.

Hempel won the first set before his Belgian opponent hit back with a 142 finish after taking three straight legs in the second.

But Hempel dominated the final two sets and ended last year's World Matchplay champion's hopes.

Van den Bergh is just the third seed to fall in this year's tournament.

"Dimitri is one of the best players in the world," Hempel, who took darts up in 2017, said.

"It is amazing; this tournament is the biggest in the world. I felt comfortable on the stage and with the crowd on my back. I love it here."

Elsewhere in the evening session's second-round matches, ninth seed Michael Smith saw off Ron Meulenkamp 3-0, as did Vincent van der Voort against Adam Hunt in a pair of meetings between England and the Netherlands.

Australian Raymond Smith cruised past Devon Petersen 3-0 in the final match of the night.

Mervyn King beat Ryan Joyce 3-2 in an exciting all-English affair to reach the third round in the afternoon while world number 14 and 2020 semi-finalist Dave Chisnall came through 3-0 against Belgian Mike de Decker.