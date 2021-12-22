Last updated on .From the section Darts

Dirk van Duijvenbode meets Ross Smith in round three

Seeded pair Nathan Aspinall and Dirk van Duijvenbode survived scares to reach the third round of the World Darts Championship.

World number 10 Aspinall came from 2-1 down and survived a match dart to edge fellow Englishman Joe Murnan 3-2.

Dutchman Van Duijvenbode, seeded 17th, needed a tie-break to win 3-2 against Russian Boris Koltsov, but showed his class to seal victory with a double 19.

He will face Ross Smith in round three.

It was a high-paced, tense meeting, with both players missing opportunities to take control of the match and registering averages below 90.

Number 32 seed Kim Huybrechts took his time to get up to speed against Steve Beaton, but won 3-1 to set up a clash with reigning champion Gerwyn Price.

"That was one of the worst games I ever played at [Alexandra Palace] and I was so nervous. I was really, really struggling," Huybrechts said.

"When I lost the first set, it was horrible. I was thinking 'Kim, if you played normally, you'd be 2-0 up', but Steve was thinking that as well. I'm going to have to play 400% better next game."

It was much more straightforward in the afternoon session, with Ryan Searle, William O'Connor and Luke Humphries all coasting through with 3-0 victories.

Searle beat William Borland, O'Connor cruised past three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant and Humphries dispatched Rowby-John Rodriguez, while Joe Cullen won 3-2 against Jim Williams after being behind.