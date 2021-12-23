Last updated on .From the section Darts

Brendan Dolan won just three legs in his defeat in the second round in London

Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan makes his World Championship exit at the first hurdle after losing 3-0 to Callan Rydz in London on Thursday.

The Fermanagh thrower struggled on the doubles while the impressive finishing from the Englishman proved decisive.

Number 23 ranked Dolan averaged 100 in the second-round contest but went down to a 3-1, 3-0, 3-2 defeat.

Dolan's best performance in the tournament came in 2019 when he reached the quarter-finals.

Rydz, a 23-year-old from Newcastle who is ranked 36th, progresses to a third-round meeting with Nathan Aspinall.

Dolan's defeat leaves Daryl Gurney as Northern Ireland's sole remaining representative in London.

The world number 22 from Londonderry beat Ricky Evans 3-1 in his opener and will take on Rob Cross or Raymond Van Barneveld in the third round on 28 December.