PDC World Darts Championship: James Wade and Gary Anderson into semi-finals
James Wade and Gary Anderson are through to the semi-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship.
England's Wade, 38, whitewashed compatriot Mervyn King 5-0 in the first quarter-final at Alexandra Palace.
The second quarter-final was a much closer contest with two-time world champion Anderson overcoming Luke Humphries 5-2 in a brilliant battle.
Wade will face either Gerwyn Price or Michael Smith next, while Anderson will play Peter Wright or Callan Rydz.
Scotland's Anderson, last year's runner-up, is through to his seventh World Championship semi-final after overcoming 26-year-old Englishman Humphries.
It was all square after four sets when Humphries drew level at 2-2. Scotland's Anderson, 51, broke Humphries' throw in the last leg of the fifth set to lead 3-2 and returned after the break with a 148 checkout to hold his throw and win the next set.
In his third World Championship quarter-final, Humphries had chances to break Anderson and fought back in the seventh set to lead 2-1 in legs.
However, Anderson threw a 108 finish to hold his throw and make it 2-2.
Humphries just missed the bull for a 170 checkout to take the set and missed another two darts at a double, with Anderson taking advantage to check out with 80 needed to seal the win.
After his victory on Saturday, Wade will make a fourth World Championship semi-final appearance and his first in nine years.
The fifth seed has lost only one set on his way to the semi-finals, in his round two victory over Maik Kuivenhoven.
The UK Open Champion was handed a walkover in round three as Vincent van der Voort was forced to withdraw because of a positive Covid-19 test.
Saturday schedule of play - quarter-finals
Afternoon
James Wade 5-0 Mervyn King
Gary Anderson 5-2 Luke Humphries
Evening
Peter Wright (Sco) v Callan Rydz (Eng)
Gerwyn Price (Wal) v Michael Smith (Eng)
