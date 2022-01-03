Last updated on .From the section Darts

Peter Wright won three straight sets to recover from 5-4 down and beat Michael Smith in a sensational final of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Scot, winner in 2020, is only the sixth player to win the title twice.

Playing in his third final, Wright raced into a 2-0 lead before ninth seed Smith recovered to hold the advantage at 5-4.

But, with the partisan crowd at the Alexandra Palace in London firmly behind Smith, Wright hit back to inflict a second final defeat on his English opponent.

The 51-year-old wins £500,000 in prize money after adding to his maiden title in 2020.

The win now means Wright is only £15,250 behind the world number one Gerwyn Price in the world darts ranking system.