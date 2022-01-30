Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton, Dave Chisnall, Jose de Sousa and Joe Cullen make up the final four

Reigning champion Jonny Clayton kept his Masters title defence on track as he beat Welsh compatriot and world number one Gerwyn Price 10-8 in a thrilling quarter-final.

Clayton faces England's Dave Chisnall in Sunday night's semi-final after he beat Michael Smith 10-8 in the last eight in Milton Keynes.

Jose de Sousa beat Simon Whitlock 10-9 and will play England's Joe Cullen in their semi-final.

Cullen beat Michael van Gerwen 10-7.

St Helens rivals Chisnall and Smith began Sunday's knock-outs with the former eventually overcoming his opponent 10-8 after being level 5-5 at the second interval.

The second quarter-final was an all-Welsh affair, Clayton taking the initiative before Price closed the gap to 9-8.

However, eighth seed Clayton sealed his spot in the semi-finals in the 18th leg to win 10-8 with a 104 match average.

Australian Simon Whitlock had knocked out newly-crowned world champion Peter Wright in the second round yesterday.

But he could not repeat the feat against the Portuguese as De Sousa broke Whitlock's throw to win 10-9 and reach his first Masters semi-final.

Cullen won out against Van Gerwen in another tense and closely-fought encounter to take his place in the final four.

Semi-finals (19:00)

Jonny Clayton v Dave Chisnall

Jose de Sousa v Joe Cullen

Final to follow

Jonny Clayton/Dave Chisnall v Jose de Sousa/Joe Cullen