Last updated on .From the section Darts

Joe Cullen (left) will make his Premier League debut in a line-up featuring defending champion Jonny Clayton (right)

Masters winner Joe Cullen will make his Premier League Darts debut as one of eight players in this year's new-look tournament.

Cullen beat Dave Chisnall to win his first major title on Sunday.

He is joined in the Premier League by world number one Gerwyn Price and World Championship runner-up Michael Smith, who both missed the 2021 tournament.

The 2022 Premier League features 16 events across the UK and Europe, starting on Thursday.

The new format will see the players compete in an eight-person knockout each week, replacing the former round robin system.

Players get two points for reaching the semi-finals, three points for finishing as runner-up and five points for winning each event.

The top four players in the league table will then compete in two semi-finals and a final at the play-off event in Newcastle on 26 May.

Reigning champion Jonny Clayton is back to defend his title, with world champion Peter Wright, five-time Premier League winner Michael van Gerwen, 2009 winner James Wade and two-time former world champion Gary Anderson completing the line-up.

The first event will be held at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Thursday.

Line-up: Gerwyn Price (Wales), Peter Wright (Scotland), Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands), James Wade (England), Michael Smith (England), Gary Anderson (Scotland) Jonny Clayton (Wales), Joe Cullen (England).

Premier League Darts schedule

February

3 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

10 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

17 - SSE Arena, Belfast

24 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

March

3 - Westpoint Exeter

10 - The Brighton Centre

17 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

24 - Rotterdam Ahoy

31 - Utilita Arena Birmingham

April

7 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

14 - AO Arena, Manchester

21 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

28 - 3Arena, Dublin

May

5 - OVO Arena, Glasgow

12 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

19 - The O2, London

26 - Utilita Arena Newcastle