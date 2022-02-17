Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price won the World Grand Prix darts event in 2020

He is the number one darts player in the world and has already been a professional rugby player, but now Gerwyn Price is turning his talents to a new sport - boxing.

The 2021 PDC World Championship winner is set to compete in a three-round charity boxing contest on 9 April.

The 36-year-old revealed on social media that he will take on Rhys 'Cool Fly & Flashy' Evans at the Valley Tavern in Fleur-de-lis, Caerphilly.

"Need to drop 10kg for this," he wrote.

Price's opponent Evans boxed professionally, winning all three bouts, but has not fought since 2014.

Price became the first Welshman to win the PDC World Championship in 2021, beating Scotland's Gary Anderson 7-3 in the final at Alexandra Palace to claim the first prize of £500,000.

He reached the quarter-finals in the defence of his title and hit a nine-dart finish against Michael Smith, but went on to lose the match 5-4.

Price only began playing darts professionally in 2014, having previously played as a hooker for Welsh Premiership teams Neath and Cross Keys and Pro12 side Glasgow Warriors, as well as rugby league with South Wales Scorpions.

Now the man nicknamed 'The Iceman' will turn his talents to a third sport, as he becomes the Rocky of the oche.