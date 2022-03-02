Willie Borland made his mark at December's PDC World Championships

Willie Borland wants to be "known for winning titles" and not just his history making exploits at December's PDC World Championships.

Borland became the first player to win a televised match with a nine-darter.

The 25-year-old produced a stunning finish in the deciding set to beat England's Bradley Brooks in the first round on his tournament debut.

"I feel like I am capable of going right to the top," Borland told BBC Scotland.

"It is something that will live with me forever. I don't think many people will do it ever again, if anybody will do it the way I did it.

"I am happy that my name is getting out there now and I need to now focus on continuing the practicing and showing people that it wasn't a one off, I just need to keep it going and making more memories.

"It doesn't add any pressure to me. I just love playing the sport but I know a lot of people will be expecting me to go on and do big things in quick succession. It is all just small steps, competition after competition, as long as I am bettering myself each year, then we take it from there."

Borland, 55th in the PDC world rankings, is in his third year on the professional circuit and revealed his "phone to this day is still going crazy" following his December exploits.

He will be back in the spotlight on Friday when he plays Dutch star Raymond van Barneveld in the third round of the UK Open in Minehead.

"I have got the game, just now I would say I am lacking in a little bit of consistency but in years to come that will get better and better," Borland explained.

"I feel that I could win a few tournaments. I want to be known for winning titles. I am still young, I am still learning the game."