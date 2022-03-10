Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price replaced Michael van Gerwen as world number one in January 2021 after winning his first world title.

Former world champion Gerwyn Price has pulled out of Thursday's Premier League Darts in Brighton due to a hand injury.

Price had travelled to Brighton and attempted to practice ahead of his scheduled match with England's Joe Cullen.

But the Welshman was forced to withdraw, with Cullen awarded a 6-0 win in the quarter-finals.

Cullen will face either Michael van Gerwen or James Wade in the semi-finals.

Price has also withdrawn from the weekend's Interwetten German Darts Championship in Hildesheim, which begins on Friday.

Scotland's Peter Wright replaced Price, the 2021 PDC World Champion, at the top of the world rankings earlier this week.