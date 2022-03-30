Gerwyn Price: Ex-world champion reveals he has been playing with a fractured hand
Former darts world champion Gerwyn Price has revealed he has been playing with a fractured hand.
The injury forced Price to pull out of Premier League Darts in Brighton earlier this month, as well as the Interwetten German Darts Championship.
In a post on Instagram, Price took a picture of his bandaged hand.
"So I've been playing with a fractured hand all along," the Welshman wrote. "And you need to have it in plaster for four weeks."
He added: "Sorry but I can't do that just put me in a sling please."
Scotland's Peter Wright replaced Price, the 2021 PDC World Champion, at the top of the world rankings earlier this month.