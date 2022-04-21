Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton's win over Michael van Gerwen gave him a third Premier League title of the season

Welshman Jonny Clayton beat Michael van Gerwen in the final in Aberdeen to take over from the Dutchman at the top of the Premier League Darts table.

Van Gerwen was a dart away from victory before Clayton fought back to 4-4.

Clayton went on to win the deciding leg for a 6-5 triumph on a night on which he also beat host nation Scotland's Gary Anderson and Peter Wright.

"By Night 16 I don't care where I am as long as I'm in the top four," said Clayton.

"The crowd were on my back all night as you'd expect with playing two Scottish guys but I got on with it.

"I did my job in the last leg and pulled through to win it. To beat Michael puts a smile on my face.

"Every time Michael and I play it's a good game. There have been a lot of times when I've stood behind Michael and lost 6-0 or 6-1 but you pick little things up off him to improve your game."

Van Gerwen beat Clayton's compatriot Gerwyn Price on his way to the final.