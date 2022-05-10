Wade has won 11 major PDC titles

World number five darts player James Wade is recovering in hospital in Germany after withdrawing from the European Open on Sunday.

The Englishman has undergone tests for symptoms including a racing heart, high blood pressure, nausea and dizziness.

Wade, 39, withdrew before his semi-final match against Dimitri van den Bergh and was taken to a hospital in Leverkusen on advice from paramedics.

He is said to be comfortable and improving, but is under observation.

His wife Samantha is unable to visit as she is looking after their son Arthur and is also expecting their second child.

"It was very worrying Sunday into Monday night and it is horrible to think of James there by himself when he has been so poorly," she said.

"Clearly we want him home as quickly as possible but the medical staff have been amazing with James and he is hugely grateful for the compassion and care they have shown him - we are taking their advice on when it will be safe for him to return home."

Wade, from Aldershot, is a four-time PDC world darts championship semi-finalist, has won 11 major titles and is currently third in the Premier League standings.

"James is desperate to make sure he doesn't let anyone down and is already talking about returning to competitive action for people who have bought tickets," added his wife.

"Whilst that is in his nature, I am sure everyone will agree that him making a full recovery is the most important thing and we will be taking it day by day."