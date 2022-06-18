Last updated on .From the section Darts

John Henderson and Peter Wright are representing Scotland at the World Cup of Darts

Defending champions Scotland will face England in the quarter-finals of the World Cup of Darts after defeating Portugal.

John Henderson beat Vitor Jeronimo 4-0, but Jose de Sousa's 4-3 win over Peter Wright forced a doubles decider.

The Scottish pair, who beat Austria in last year's final, prevailed 4-0 to complete a 2-1 win.

Earlier, England's Michael Smith and James Wade beat Latvia's Nauris Gleglu and Madars Razma 2-1.

Scotland had opened the tournament with a 5-1 defeat of Hong Kong on Friday, with England beating Czech Republic by the same scoreline.