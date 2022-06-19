Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton defeated England's Michael Smith and Rob Cross in the 2020 final

Wales booked a World Cup of Darts semi-final spot with a dominant 2-0 win over hosts Germany in Frankfurt.

Gerwyn Price crushed Martin Schindler 4-0 in their singles match, averaging 117.88 with legs of 15, 10, 12 and 14 darts without missing a double.

Jonny Clayton sealed the tie for Wales, leaping into a 2-0 lead over Gabriel Clemens before winning 4-2.

Wales will now take on the Netherlands in the semi-final later on Sunday after they beat Northern Ireland 2-0.

Danny Noppert beat Daryl Gurney 4-2 in their singles, before Dirk van Duijvenbode wrapped things up for the Dutch, coming back from 3-1 down to beat Brendan Dolan 4-3.

The other semi-final will be between Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta of Australia, 2-1 winners over Belgium, and England pair James Wade and Michael Smith - who dropped just one leg in taking down defending champions Scotland 2-0, fielding a pairing of Peter Wright and John Henderson.

The final at the Eissporthalle will also take place on Sunday.