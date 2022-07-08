Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gwynne (far right), alongside his colleagues Sid Waddell, Stuart Pyke and Dave Lanning in 2003

"Iconic" darts commentator John Gwynne has died aged 77 after a battle with cancer.

Gwynne, a member of the Professional Darts Corporation Hall of Fame, retired in 2013 after 20 years commentating on the darts for Sky Sports.

He also worked on Soccer Saturday for the broadcaster and covered cricket, rugby league and speedway.

"It is with deep sadness that I have to post that my beautiful father passed away," his son Andrew Gwynne MP said external-link .

"His 18 month-long battle with cancer is now finally over."

PDC chief executive Matt Porter said: "John was a respected and popular figure in darts and across sports media, and this is a sad time for all who knew him.

"As part of the original Sky Sports commentary team alongside Sid Waddell and Dave Lanning, John's distinctive voice was part of the soundtrack to the PDC's formative years and they formed an iconic trio."

His former Sky colleague Dave Clark added: "So sad to hear that my friend and colleague John Gwynne has left us. John had one of the great commentary voices and always found the right words."