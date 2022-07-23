Last updated on .From the section Darts

Rhian Griffiths has been playing darts for 20 years

Eight women will be making darts history when they step onto the oche at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Sunday.

They will be competing in the PDC's first televised, all-female tournament, the Women's World Matchplay..

Wales' Rhian Griffiths will be one of the players involved, with a spot at the 2022 Grand Slam of Darts and £10,000 on offer to the winner.

"It's amazing, really awesome," the 41-year-old said.

The tournament, which will take place over one afternoon session, is to be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Griffiths, from St Clears, had a few years away from playing darts on tour.

But she was persuaded by her partner to pick up her darts again and compete in the newly formed PDC Women's Series.

Finishing sixth on the Order of Merit after 12 events meant Griffiths qualified for Blackpool as the sixth seed.

"I never thought I would even make the top 20 so to make the top eight is just brilliant," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"It will be the biggest match of my career, up there with competing at the Lakeside at the World Championships."

Griffiths has never been to the Winter Gardens and says she has not contemplated walking onto the stage as she is worried she will be too nervous.

"Hopefully I'll do well, it's going to be so special to be at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool. I just want to make sure I play well and don't make a fool of myself," she said.

"It's massive that it's the first [televised, all-female tournament] but hopefully it's not going to be the last and there's more tournaments to come.

"To get to the Grand Slam - someone would have to pinch me."

Griffiths started playing darts when aged 21 at the Black Lion in St Clears, filling in for her sister's team who were a player short.

Griffiths targets more Welsh darts success

"I played in local league, then it went to super league, county and then I was chosen to play for Wales, which was such a honour," she said.

"It just proves that anything is possible, I never thought I'd be doing anything with darts like this."

The PDC recently announced the Women's Series will expand to 24 events next year, with £145,000 in prize money on offer.

The second seed at this weekend's event will be Fallon Sherrock, who made history in 2019 when she became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship, beating Ted Evetts.

Griffiths could face Sherrock in the semi-finals if she wins her first match against third seed Lorraine Winstanley.

"Lorraine is a solid consistent player. I'm hoping it's going to be a good game but I'm hoping I can come out on top," she added.

"I'm going to have to bring my A-game but it's going to be tight one and hopefully I can sneak through."

Swansea's Rhian O'Sullivan is another Welsh player doing well on the Women's Series. She narrowly missed out on the World Matchplay and is currently 10th in the Order of Merit.

"Next year it would be great to have both of us there, she's a very dangerous player," said Griffiths.

"It's such an honour for me to represent Wales. Wales is a small country and to beat players from all across the world is fantastic."

Griffiths has been inspired by the successes of two fellow countrymen, 2020 world champion Gerwyn Price and her former Pembrokeshire county darts team-mate Jonny Clayton, a four-time major winner in 2021.

"What Price and Clayton have achieved is brilliant," she said.

"Wales is such a small country so to produce the calibre of players we've got is just amazing."

Beyond this weekend, Griffiths says she might look to secure a tour card, but for now her focus is on Blackpool and creating history at the Matchplay.

"The top eight now will hopefully show we can play darts and be as entertaining as the men," she said.

"Darts is a sport which you can play from aged eight to 80, so I hope more exposure and tournaments will encourage more women to pick up their darts."