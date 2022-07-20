Last updated on .From the section Darts

Gerwyn Price threw three 100-plus checkouts in the match

World number two Gerwyn Price is into the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay after beating Dave Chisnall.

Welshman Price, 37, defeated England's Chisnall, the 2022 Masters runner-up, 11-8 at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

He will face Portugal's Jose de Sousa, into the quarter-finals for the first time after beating Rob Cross 11-8.

An emotional De Sousa had to fend off a spirited comeback from England's Cross, the 2018 world champion and 2019 World Matchplay champion.

Chisnall, the 15th seed, led 6-4 in his match against Price, but a superb 124 bullseye checkout broke the Englishman's throw in the 12th leg and levelled the match at 6-6.

Price hit another bullseye finish to break again, this time for a checkout of 164.

The Welshman led 8-6 and held on to get the win despite pressure from Chisnall, who threw checkouts of 142 and 111 in reply.

"It was a good match towards the end for me, I was frustrated earlier on but thankfully got over the winning line again tonight," Price said. "I played well in patches but there's plenty more in the tank, I've just got to find it.

"Jose is going to score well but I'll just focus on my own game and concentrate on what I'm doing and let carry on with his own game."

Current UK Open champion Danny Noppert, like De Sousa, is through to the quarter-finals for the first time in his career after an impressive 10-4 victory over Northern Ireland's Daryl Gurney.

Dutchman Noppert will next play either third seed Michael Smith, the 2019 World Matchplay runner-up, or 14th seed Dirk van Duijvenbode.