the £200,000 top prize

Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen will meet in the World Matchplay final at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

Wales' Price beat the UK Open champion Danny Noppert 17-11 to reach the final for the first time.

"I'm over the moon and relieved as well," said Price. "I've probably played some of my best darts in this tournament."

Dutchman Michael van Gerwen overcame Dimitri Van den Bergh 17-14 to contend his fourth World Matchplay final.

Price, 37, is aiming to become the first Welsh player to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy.

"There's a lot more in the tank and I need to find my A game tomorrow but my main priority is to bring the trophy home to Wales," he said.

It was a dominant display by new world number one Price, who threw a nine-dart finish in the 13th leg to set a record as the first player to hit four televised nine-darters in a calendar year.

He raced into a five-leg lead early on but, despite a spirited comeback by Noppert, 31, the 2021 world champion never relinquished his advantage.

It was looking like Belgium's Van den Bergh, 28, would be making his third consecutive final appearance as he started strongly and led for most of the match.

However, two-time World Matchplay champion Van Gerwen, 33, showed his class by winning seven out of the last eight legs.

"I never thought I was going to lose the game because I always had the belief but you still have to do it which isn't easy so I'm proud of myself," said Van Gerwen.

"It's going to be a great battle between me and Gerwyn and the best man wins, it's as simple as that."