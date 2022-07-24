Last updated on .From the section Darts

Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship in 2019

Fallon Sherrock has made history once again by winning the inaugural Women's World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

England's Sherrock beat Dutchwoman Aileen de Graaf 6-3 in the final of the first PDC televised women's tournament.

Second seed Sherrock takes home the top prize of £10,000 and also earns a spot in the Grand Slam of Darts in November.

"I think I'm getting used to this history-making thing," Sherrock said.

"It feels amazing. It's definitely the biggest trophy I've won in my life.

"I always had that self-belief in myself and I can say all the pressure that's behind me is worth it [now I am able] to say I've won it."

More than 800 fans filled the Empress Ballroom to witness history being made as the top eight players in the PDC Women's Series took to the oche for the first time at the iconic venue.

The final was tight, with both players breaking throw in the first four legs.

Grand Slam of Darts quarter-finalist Sherrock made a great 142 checkout in the sixth leg and broke De Graaf's throw again to lead 4-3 and then cruised to victory, breaking De Graaf in the final leg to take the title.

Fourth seed De Graaf, 32, was pushed in the semi-finals to a final-leg decider by top seed and four-time world champion Lisa Ashton.

"It was an amazing feeling, the audience was very good," said De Graaf. "I had goosebumps and I liked the experience here.

"We ladies want to play in more tournaments like this. It gives us the power to perform well and play more."

Sherrock, 28, beat compatriot Lorraine Winstanley 5-2 in their semi-final tie with an 82-match average.

The PDC recently announced the Women's World Matchplay will return in 2023 and the Women's Series will expand to 24 events next year, with £145,000 on offer in prize money.

"Women want to play on the big stages and for really big money so hopefully this will encourage more women to play in the Women's Series and want to be part of getting to the World Matchplay, Grand Slam and Worlds," added Sherrock.

Results

Quarter-finals:

Lisa Ashton 4-0 Chloe O'Brien

Aileen de Graaf 4-1 Laura Turner

Fallon Sherrock 4-2 Katie Sheldon

Lorraine Winstanley 4-3 Rhian Griffiths

Semi-finals:

Lisa Ashton 4-5 Aileen de Graaf

Fallon Sherrock 5-2 Lorraine Winstanley

Final

Aileen de Graaf 3-6 Fallon Sherrock