Dutchman Michael van Gerwen has won his third World Matchplay title, beating Wales' Gerwyn Price 18-14 at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.

Despite being behind for the majority of the final, the 33-year-old came back to win the last five legs and claim his third Phil Taylor Trophy.

He also takes home the the £200,000 winner's prize.

"To put my hands on the trophy again means the world to me," an emotional Van Gerwen told Sky Sports.

"I've gone through a difficult patch in my career so it means a lot to me."

Van Gerwen, who last won the title in 2016, only took the lead in the 29th leg despite a three-dart average of 101.

"Michael is a fantastic player and when he gets on the roll like that he's hard to contain," said Price. "It just didn't happen for me tonight. He's a deserved winner."

There was an electric atmosphere in the Empress Ballroom for this highly anticipated match-up and it was the 2021 world champion Price who raced off to lead 4-0.

Van Gerwen stepped it up a gear in the fifth leg and produced a 10-darter to get on the board and a 160 checkout in the seventh leg.

However six missed doubles cost the fourth seed the chance to level the match in the eighth leg and the Welshman took advantage to extend his lead.

Second seed Price was fired up and his trademark roar reverberated around the Winter Gardens as he took his chances on the doubles to keep the upper hand.

Price missed five doubles in the 21st leg and the Premier League of Darts champion Van Gerwen capitalised to break throw and then levelled the match for the first time at 12-12.

There were more ear-splitting roars from the three-time Grand Slam champion Price as he held his throw and regained his advantage but Van Gerwen, in his fourth World Matchplay final, battled back and took the lead for the first time in the 29th leg with a 130 checkout.

Van Gerwen had the momentum and won the remaining legs, sealing the win with a superb 121 bullseye checkout.

The match was played at a frantic pace with 24 180's thrown, setting a new record in a World Matchplay final, with 15 of them by the winner.

