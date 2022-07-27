Last updated on .From the section Darts

Peter Wright is unable to feature in the World Series of Darts events in Australia and New Zealand next month

World champion Peter Wright will miss the World Series of Darts events in Australia and New Zealand next month to undergo medical treatment.

The Scot was due to feature in the Queensland, New South Wales and New Zealand Darts Masters during August.

But the 52-year-old has withdrawn from the tournaments for further treatment on an ongoing gallstones problem.

"I'm devastated to have to miss the visits to Australia and New Zealand," Wright said.

"But after further medical checks I have to put my health first.

"I'll be doing everything I can to retain the World Championship and be back there next year instead."

Wright will be replaced by Belgian Dimitri van den Bergh.