Last updated on .From the section Darts

Jonny Clayton's accurate finishing was too much for James Wade in Wollongong

Jonny Clayton won his second World Series title, and his first in Australia, after beating James Wade 8-1 in the New South Wales Masters final.

In front of 4,000 packed fans in Wollongong, Welshman Clayton jumped into a 3-0 lead.

England's Wade fought back and followed up his first maximum with a trademark ton-plus finish to open his account.

But from then on it was all Clayton, who sealed victory with a brilliant 160 finish to scoop the £20,000 top prize.

"This means a lot to me," said Clayton. "I knew I needed to keep James under pressure because we all know what James can do, and luckily for me I kept him under pressure.

"Hopefully this can kick-start the rest of my year. Last week I didn't turn up, but I lost to a much better player, and now I'm looking forward to next week."

The World Series of Darts will culminate with the TAB New Zealand Darts Masters at Hamilton's Globox Arena from 26-27 August, as Michael van Gerwen bids to defend his crown.